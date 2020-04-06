“Kuchake Jangali” composer Mohammad Mirzamani recovers from Covid-19

TEHRAN – Mohammad Mirzamani, the composer of the 1980s popular TV series “Kuchake Jangali”, who was tested positive for the coronavirus mid-March, has recovered and resting at home.

“It was late February where I visited my dentist and after that I had a bad cold, which lasted too long,” Mirzamani told the Persian service of Honaronline on Monday.

“I had to visit my doctor several times, but I was suffering from high fever and body weakness for long and was finally diagnosed with a coronavirus infection and forced to receive supportive care in the hospital for a week,” he added.

He said that he was released after a week and had to stay at home for two more weeks in home quarantine.

“I feel better now but not truly healed. I spend my time reading books or sometimes get busy with the piano I have in my room and compose a piece of music, but body weakness still remains and I need to rest more,” he added.

Mirzamani, the composer of the albums “The Rainbow of Love” with singer Abdolhossein Mokhtabad and “Farewell” with vocalist Hesameddin Seraj, asked people to take good care of themselves and stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 58,226, of whom 3,603 have died and 22,011 recovered so far.

Photo: Composer Mohammad Mirzamani in an undated photo.

RM/MMS