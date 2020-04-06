Nabi officially named FFIRI Secretary General

TEHRAN - Mehdi Mohammad Nabi has been official named as the Secretary General of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) on Monday.

The appointment of the new Acting Secretary General of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) had triggered the controversy because FFIRI violated the provisions of the FFIRI Statutes in the process of appointing the new Acting Secretary General.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) sent a letter to FFIRI, emphasizing president shall compile the agenda. The agenda must be sent out to all members of the Executive Committee at least seven days before the meeting, according to Article 34.1 of FFIRI Statutes.

The members of Executive Committee attended the meeting on Monday and appointed Mohammad Nabi as replacement of Ebrahim Shakouri in this role.

Mohammad Nabi has taken on important roles in recent years in the Iranian football, including the Secretary General, Executive Advisor to the President of the FFIRI, Deputy Secretary General, head of the Competition Committee.

He has also worked as the General Manager of Gostaresh Pars Khodro club, a member of the Board of Directors and vice-president of Persepolis as well.