Exploration operations underway on over 652,000 sq.km of land: IMIDRO

TEHRAN – Mining exploration operations are underway in 652,061 square kilometers of land, IRNA reported on Tuesday, quoting a deputy with the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

Mohammad Aghajanlou, the deputy manager of the mining industries development at IMIDRO, said the mentioned exploration operations are being conducted by a consortium of IMIDRO and the country’s major mining companies.

Back in March, IMIDRO Head Khodadad Gharibpour announced that his organization has managed to identify over 760 new promising mineral zones across the country.

“With the new discoveries, the total area of IMIDRO’s exploration zones has reached 650,000 square kilometers,” Gharibpour had said.

According to the official, IMIDRO has registered license requests for 270 areas of the new exploration zones, and so far exploration licenses have been issued for 52 areas which include mining zones for lead, zinc, gold, copper, iron, coal, brine, chromite, antimony and other rare earth elements.

He noted that in the framework of the country’s Sixth National Five-Year Development Plan (2016-2021), efficiency, productivity and maximum utilization of the capacities of the country’s mining industry have been given great importance and so should be considered in every step from exploration up to the production processes.

The official also announced that over 11 trillion rials (about $262 million) of investment has been made in IMIDRO projects through the contribution of the private sector.

IMIDRO is currently collaborating with major mining companies across the country including Khuzestan Steel Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Golgohar Mining, and Industrial Company, Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, and also Iran Minerals Production and Supply Company.

Gharibpour further stated that his organization supports the research projects required in the industry, saying that paying attention to the scientific subjects and modern technology through cooperation with the universities is seriously followed up by IMIDRO.

