Iran ready to conduct mineral exploration projects in regional countries

TEHRAN – Deputy head of Geological Survey and Mineral Explorations of Iran (GSI) says the organization is ready to carry out exploration projects for the countries in the region, IRNA reported on Monday.

“Today, with 60 years of experience and with access to modern equipment and facilities, GSI is able to carry out mineral exploration activities for the countries in the region,” Mohammad-Baqer Dorri said.

According to the official, Iran is currently extracting 68 types of minerals and GSI experts are ready to do related exploration activities in the neighboring countries.

Stressing the fact that mineral extraction from a depth of several thousand meters is not possible for all countries in the world, Dorri suggested taking advantage of other countries’ experiences.

Despite its capabilities, Iran still can benefit from the experiences of other countries like Australia, Canada and South Africa in exploration activities and the knowledge of mineral reserves, he noted.

Earlier, GSI Head Alireza Shahidi had said that the organization carried out exploration operations for Tajikistan, Sudan, Nigeria, Bolivia, Venezuela and Ecuador.

Iran is among the top countries in the region in terms of the mining industry.

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), mining exploration operations are currently underway in 652,061 square kilometers of land across the country.

IMIDRO is currently collaborating with major mining companies across the country including Khuzestan Steel Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Golgohar Mining, and Industrial Company, Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, and also Iran Minerals Production and Supply Company for developing the country’s mines.

EF/MA