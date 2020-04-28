Mining sector accounts for 25% of Iran’s annual non-oil income

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Industry Mining, and Trade Minister Darioush Esmaili said the mining sector accounted for 25 percent of the country’s non-oil revenues in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

Speaking to the state TV on Monday evening, Esmaili noted that the steel chain had the biggest share of the income in the mentioned industry.

“We also have good prospects for the current year, as well,” the official said.

Underlining the fact that Iran is one of the richest countries in the mining sector, he added: "If we can make good use of the capacities in this sector, it can increase the people’s welfare and comfort.”

The official further mentioned the limitations and problems that the U.S. sanctions created for the mining sector in the previous year, saying: “despite all the hardships the production of minerals and mining products in the country not only didn’t fall but also increased and especially in the steel chain the level of exports also rose.”

The Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry has provisioned operational targets in the mining sector’s three major areas of exploration, extraction and processing, for the current year, he added.

“In the mining industry sector, we have targeted a 25 percent increase in the production of mineral products, and in the exploration sector, we will add about 20 percent to the previous reserves.”

Earlier this month, Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) announced that mining exploration operations are underway in 652,061 square kilometers of land.

EF/MA