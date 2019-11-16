Exports of metallic minerals, products up nearly 12% in H1

TEHRAN – The value of Iran’s metallic minerals and products exports increased by 11.7 percent in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22) compared to the figure for last year’s same period, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Based on the data released by the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, in the mentioned time span, the exports of such commodities also witnessed a 27.3-percent rise in terms of weight.

As reported, a total of 15.8 million tons of minerals and mining products worth $3.891 billion were exported to other countries in the first half of the current year.

The released data also indicates that so far nearly 40 percent of the total export target for the country’s mining sector has been realized.

As reported, steel ingot was the top exported product in this sector with $1.198 billion worth of exports, followed by iron ore and iron ore concentrate with $617 million value, steel products worth $575 million, and cathode copper valued at $262 million, as well as rolled steel products valued at $230 million.

China, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Thailand were the major importers of minerals and mining industry products from Iran in the mentioned six months.

The value of minerals exports to China reached $1.2 billion, while Iraq imported $454 million of such products; Indonesia’s imports stood at $422 million, Thailand at $302 million, and Turkey at $296 million.

