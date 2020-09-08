Govt. bodies ink MOU for co-op in mining industry

TEHRAN - Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) and the vice presidency for science and technology signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday for cooperation in the promotion of new technologies in the mining industry.

As IRNA reported, the MOU was signed by the IMIDRO Head Khodadad Gharibpour, the Vice Presidency’s Director for Development of Strategic Technologies Esmail Ghaderifar, and Kambiz Mehdizadeh, director of innovation and technologies development plan for mining and mining industries at the vice presidency for science and technology.

The MOU is aimed at developing innovation in the mining industries and also at supporting knowledge-based companies and start-ups by using the maximum capacities and capabilities of such companies in the country.

Cooperation in supporting projects related to increasing productivity in the mining industry along with cooperation for establishing the innovation center for the mining and related industries (known as IMINO) were also mentioned among the goals of this MOU.

As reported, currently five startups and knowledge-based companies are working with IMINO for implementing new ideas and research-based projects in the mining industry.

The mentioned startups were chosen for cooperation with IMINO among the candidates that had attended the second InnoMine Exhibition.

