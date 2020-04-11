First step taken to cede Esteghlal and Persepolis to private sector

TEHRAN - The first step in handing over Iran’s most popular clubs Esteghlal and Persepolis to the private sector was taken in April 2020.

The Iranian Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, the Minister of Justice, and the head of the Privatization Organization gathered around a table in order to examine how to cede Esteghlal and Persepolis clubs to the private sector.

They agreed to review the latest situation in order to achieve this important goal in the current Iranian calendar year, 1399.

As a first step, the proposed executive program for the privatization of the two Tehran-based clubs in 1399 (20 March 2020 – 20 March 2021) was approved.

Last Friday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani instructed the country’s Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand that the process of divesting state shares should be expedited, IRNA reported.

Masoud Soltanifar, the Minister of Sport and Youth, announced, on March 23, that Esteghlal and Persepolis are planned to be privatized and said it would be one the ministry’s most important priorities of this year.

The move is in line with the development plans of the two clubs, and the Ministry of Sports and Youth is very determined to implement it.