Iranian photog publishes travelogue of Asian countries

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Hamid Soltanabadian has recently published an account of his cycling adventure in 11 Asian countries in a book named “Bicycle Memories”.

Soltanabadian embarked on his tour in 2011 in New Delhi, visiting Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Tajikistan, Kirghizia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, and arrived in Iran the next year.

“When I used to talk about my cycling journey with friends, they were so excited and wished to experience it themselves,” Soltanabadian wrote in an introduction to the book published by Sureh-Mehr.

“This was also my own wish when I was younger. Photography was a reason to begin the tour, which was full of ups and downs and a wish that finally came true,” he added.

Soltanabadian, who is also a photography instructor, is interested in making documentaries, as well.

The publisher gives a discount of 10 percent to online buyers of the book.

Photo: A poster for photographer Hamid Soltanabadian’s book “Memories of Bicycle”.

RM/MMS/YAW

