Divesting state-owned shares seriously pursued by Finance Ministry

TEHRAN- Iran’s Finance and Economic Affairs Ministry announced that the process of transferring the shares of state-owned companies to the private sector is seriously followed up by this ministry, IRNA reported.

It is while last week President Hassan Rouhani had instructed Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand that this process should be expedited and the proper ground should be rapidly laid in the stock market to this end.

The current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20) is named the year of “Surge in Production” by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

One of the areas which can play a significant role in surging domestic production is privatization, something that has been under the spotlight in the country over the past decade, aiming at more productivity, investment making, job creation, promotion of trade balance, more competition in the domestic economy, and reducing financial and management burden on the government.

The law on the implementation of the general policies of Article 44 of Iran's Constitution on privatizing state-owned companies was declared in 2006 in a bid to downsize the government and promote the private sector’s role in the national economy.

Although since then, the privatization process has been facing several challenges in the country and has fallen behind schedule, drawing attention to the fact that urgent action should be done in this due.

Last year, Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand had announced that offering the shares of state-owned companies, which were planned to be privatized, would be sped up.

He had also said that the government should amend its policies and methods of setting the prices and transferring the shares in the process of privatization.

While downsizing the government has been on the agenda, now “Surge in Production”, which requires a strong presence of the private sector in all production areas, makes paying attention to privatization more vital.

The government should take the necessary measures as soon as possible to remove all hurdles in the way of privatization, the process should be amended, and the condition for offering shares should be improved.

In fact, as many economists believe, if the government wants a surge in production, privatization if done correctly, is one of the main ways to reach it.

MA/MA