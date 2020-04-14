Golestan Gallery launches painting competition for children in home quarantine 

TEHRAN – Golestan Gallery owner Lili Golestan has launched a painting competition for children aged under 10 during the home quarantine.

“I have thought children under 10 enjoy stronger imagination and can produce more interesting works, and that is why I decided to work with little children,” she said in a press release published on Tuesday.

“I was surprised to see this great number of paintings. I never thought the topic would be interesting for children and their families. And although this was a difficult task to do all alone, I enjoyed the experience and I am happy with it,” she said.

“I have so far received about 450 works, out of which I have personally selected 180 works for the first stage,” she said.

“I will later invite three painters who have previously worked with children to join me to judge and select the final works, and next I will publish the final works on the Instagram page of the gallery,” she added.

“The winners will also be announced on the Instagram page,” she concluded.

Photo: A submission to a children’s painting competition launched by Golestan Gallery.

