Relief foundation generates 174,000 jobs for the deprived

TEHRAN – Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation created 174,000 jobs to facilitate income generation for the deprived over the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20).

Last year, a total of 46 trillion rials (nearly $1 billion at an official rate of 42,000 rials) allocated to employment facilities and 174,000 job opportunities were created for those financially struggling families, Hossein Samsami, deputy director of the Foundation said.

The process of empowering the underprivileged families is redesigned with a new approach, he stated, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Although very good measures have been taken so far for the employment in deprived areas, considering the economic problems of the country and financially struggling families, we need more effective programs to improve this process, he said.

He went on to point out that some 2,400,000 families in the country are currently supported by the Foundation; empowering these families is one of our main goals.

Samsami added that in addition to empowerment, other services such as building or buying housing, cultural services, medical services, and other facilities are provided, for example, in the field of treatment, more than 80,000 patients of incurable diseases are currently under the Foundation’s coverage.

