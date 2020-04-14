League of Historical Cities concerned over Iran sanctions amid COVID-19

TEHRAN – Daisako Kadokava, Kyoto mayor and the president of League of Historical Cities, has expressed concern over U.S. sanctions against Iran amid dealing with the coronavirus epidemic.

In a letter to the mayor of Shiraz, Kadokava also expressed his concern about the COVID-19 outbreak in the southern Iranian city and called for the end of inhuman sanctions imposed on Iran at the time of the coronavirus outbreak.

The letter came in response to correspondence by Shiraz mayor Heidar Eskandarpour.

“I have duly received your letter. Knowing about the current situation in Iran due to the COVID-19 outbreak through the media, I am very concerned about it. I would like to show my respect to everyone who has been working tirelessly at medical institutions to treat those infected days and nights.

“Here in Kyoto, the number of infected patients is also increasing day by day and we cannot foresee how our situation will change. We have been taking every measure to protect our citizens’ lives and prevent the public medical system breakdown.

Reading your letter to know that the people in Shiraz are not able to get enough supplies in difficult circumstances, I deeply sympathize with their serious situation. I imagine that your officials are also working hard to carry out measures to get the people through the situation. My thoughts are with all the people of Shiraz.

Let us fight COVID-19 together and get it under control as soon as possible to let people in the world go back to normal life without having any fear,” the letter reads.

The mayor of Shiraz sent a message to the mayors of the friendly and sister cities on April 10 urging the heads and secretary generals of the international community to voice opposition over sanctions imposed on Iran in the advent of coronavirus outbreak.

FB/MG

