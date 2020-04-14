Iran’s Army to unveil five achievements

TEHRAN - The Army will unveil five new achievements on Wednesday, the commander of the Army ground forces announced on Tuesday.

Two achievements are in the area of diagnosis and three in disinfection Kiomars Heidari told a press conference.

The commander made the announcement as Iran, one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus, is making hard efforts to contain the highly transmissible disease.

The commander also explained about the Army’s actions in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have gained good experiences in fighting the coronavirus and we are ready to transfer them to other countries,” the brigadier general pointed out.

According to Fars news agency, General Heidari announced last month that the military body would use three types of home-made vehicles to disinfect and sanitize public places in big cities across the country to further contribute to the national campaign against the new coronavirus outbreak.

Also, late in March, the Army launched a medical center with 2,000 beds at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground special to the coronavirus patients who are recovering from the deadly disease.

In his Tuesday remarks, the Army ground forces chief also said military equipment like Kian-500, Kian-600 and Kian-700 vehicles and anti-armor missiles will be also unveiled on Wednesday.

