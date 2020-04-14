Iran extends postponement of competitions due to covid-19

TEHRAN - Iran has extended the postponement of all sports activities until May 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement made by the Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Tuesday, the all sports activities are postponed until May 20.

The sportspersons are forced to conduct and monitor fitness sessions remotely, the announcement said.

Iran Sports Medicine Federation and Ministry of Sport and Youth had already called off sports activities until April 18.

Sporting activities across the world have come to a grinding halt due to COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 120,000 lives so far.

The health ministry said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic’s death toll had reached 4,683 among a total of 74,877 infected people.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had already postponed all soccer games and competitions scheduled for May and June.