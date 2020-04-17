School renovation budget increases by 65%

TEHRAN – A total budget of 48 trillion rials (nearly $1.1 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been earmarked to renovate schools nationwide in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21), an increase of 65 percent year on year.

The organization started operating since the Iranian calendar year 1396 (March 2017- March 2018), which received a budget of 8.5 trillion rials (about $200 million), Mehrollah Rakhshanimehr, director of the organization for renovation, development, and equipment of schools said, adding, a year later, the budger was nearly doubled.

However, last year, the renovation budget increased to 29 trillion rials (around $690 million), and this year, we will be provided with a budge 65 percent more than the previous year, he highlighted, stating, the growth is considerable and can cause major developments.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, construction measures, especially large ones, have been shut down, he said, expressing hope that the situation will improve as soon as possible.

FB/MG