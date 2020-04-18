Larijani denounces ‘inhumane’ Israeli siege of Gaza

TEHRAN — Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Friday that the Israeli continuation of its siege against the Gaza Strip demonstrates the regime’s inhumane nature.

Larijani made the remarks in a phone talk with chief of the political bureau of the Islamic resistance movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, according to Mehr.

He also spoke on the phone with Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhala. The two Palestinian leaders called Larijani, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, to wish him quick recovery.

Larijani also termed the United States’ illegal sanctions as inhumane.

He pointed out that the post-coronavirus world can be an opportunity to revisit the rights of nations and human identity, urging the “arrogant” powers to learn from the crisis and change their behavior.

The Majlis speaker reiterated the Islamic Republic’s support to the oppressed people of Palestine and their rights.

He called on the Palestinian people to maintain their unity and use their legal and human potential against criminal acts of the Zionists.

For his part, Haniyah wished good health and swift recovery for Larijani.

He expressed gratitude to Larijani, describing him as “a permanent supporter of the resistance in the region, especially the oppressed people of Palestine.”

During his phone talk with Nakhalah, Larijani stressed that Iran will continue its crucial role in supporting regional people against the tyrannies of the U.S. and the Israeli regime.

He also wished health and success for the members of the Islamic resistance movement, saying the victory against the Zionist regime will be achieved through the efforts of the Islamic movements and the divine help.

In remarks in July 2019, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the Islamic Republic has no hesitation when it comes to supporting Palestine.

In a meeting with a high-ranking Hamas delegation in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei described the Palestinian issue as “the first and foremost issue of the Muslim world” and hailed the resistance of the Palestinian people and political groups, including Hamas, as “wonderful”.

“Victory will not be achieved without resistance and struggle and, based on a definite divine promise, we believe that the issue of Palestine will surely end in favor of the Palestinian people and the Islamic world,” the Leader stated.

