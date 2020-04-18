Iran unveils high-tech products to fight COVID-19

TEHRAN – Six Iranian-made products in the field of diagnosis, screening and fighting coronavirus were unveiled on Saturday in the presence of Sourena Sattari, Vice President for Science and Technology.

Control and disinfection gate, which can detect body temperature and also measure the level of oxygen saturation, is one of these products, IRNA reported on Saturday.

The ozone generator equipped with an ozone measurement sensor is another unveiled product; the device has the ability to disinfect the air and produce ozone as onsite. Lack of need for chemicals, replacement of hospital autoclaves, and non-staining of equipment, surfaces, and clothing are other features of the device.

A nano face shield is also designed with flexibility and according to the desired features of the medical staff.

Also unveiled were three molecular COVID-19 diagnostic kits, kits for rapid detection of coronavirus, disease management system and Tak application (Nutrition, Immunity, Coronavirus).

FB/MG