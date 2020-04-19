Under-the-radar province registers 580,000 overnight stays in year

TEHRAN – Ilam province, which is currently an under-the-radar travel destination in western Iran, registered some 580,000 overnight stays during the past Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20).

“Over 580,000 travelers, including 10,000 foreign nationals, made overnight stays in hotels, guesthouses, and eco-lodge units across Ilam province during the past year,” provincial tourism chief Abdolmalek Shanbehzadeh announced on Saturday, CHTN reported.

In January, the official announced that 1.63 million travelers visited historical sites and heritage museums across the lesser-known province during the first nine months of the year 1398.

Iran’s tourism ministry has suggested that less-known travel destinations should be properly introduced to people to have balanced domestic tourism.

Home to almost half of Iran’s UNESCO sites, western Iran is a land of hospitable people, wild extremes and wilder history, and it may be an independent traveler's adventure playground. The region also witnessed the rise and fall of many great empires once bordering Mesopotamia, Ottoman Turkey, and Czarist Russia.

From the fecund Caspian coast to the stark, mountainous northern borders and the crumbling desert ruins of the southern plains, the region hosts everything from paddy fields to blizzards to Persian gardens.

AFM/MG