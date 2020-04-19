Authorities planning big to make Ardebil winter tourism hub

TEHRAN – Tourism authorities of Ardebil province, northwestern Iran, have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season by launching three new ski resorts in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21).

“The prosperity of winter tourism and the removal of the province from being a seasonal tourism destination is one of the most important programs for the balanced development of the tourism industry in Ardebil,” provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi said on Saturday, CHTN reported.

The resorts will be launched in Owjur of the Sareyn county, Shabil in Meshgin Shahr, and Alvaresi in Sareyn county, the official added.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, whose altitude averages 3,000 meters above sea level, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people and its silk and carpet trade tradition, it is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

Iran has long been an international destination for avid powder chasers during winter, while - in total contrast - its arid and semi-arid climate reaches sweltering levels in summer. Maybe not the first that comes to mind, snow-capped mountains above Tehran are home to some of the world’s best ski resorts where powder hounds can enjoy famous Iranian hospitality.

AFM/MG