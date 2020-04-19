Details of motion aiming to reduce parliament speaker’s power unveiled

TEHRAN — A member of the parliament’s presiding board has unveiled details of a motion that aims at reducing the parliament speaker’s power among other things in the next parliamentary term.

Amirhossein Ghazizadeh said the motion also aims to reform the structure of the parliament in order to improve the parliament’s performance, Mehr reported on Sunday.

“In addition, the aforementioned motion would create important paths toward supervision of the Majlis through more serious and precise regulations in posing questions to the ministers and the president as well as impeaching ministers and supervising the representatives’ behavior,” he added.

MH/PA