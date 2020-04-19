Iran has speeded up progress in air defense: Army chief

TEHRAN - Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief of Iran’s Army, said on Sunday that the Islamic Republic has speeded up progress in air defense system by forming Army’s air defense force.

“The Army’s air defense force is prepared to respond to any mischievous acts,” he said during a ceremony held to unveil two radar systems named “Khalij Fars” [Persian Gulf] and “Moragheb”’ [Watchful].

He praised efforts being made to make new technological achievements in line with boosting the country’s defense power.

According to the Mehr news agency, “Khalij Fars” is a strategic radar system that has a range of over 800 kilometers. The high-tech 3D phased array radar can identify all conventional and stealth targets as well as ballistic missiles.

“Moragheb” is also a state-of-the-art 3D phased array radar with a range of 400 kilometers that can detect flying targets with high accuracy. Also, it is able to identify small flying objects and UAVs in low altitude. The system has been developed based on domestic knowledge in the Army’s Air Defense with the cooperation of knowledge-based companies.

The Army took delivery of a “massive number” of reconnaissance and combat drones on Saturday.

Defense Minister Amir Hatami announced that a “massive number” of multirole, reconnaissance and combat UAVs, as well as Karrarr and Ababil-3 drones produced by the Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA) has been delivered to the Army’s Air Force and Air Defense.

