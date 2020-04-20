Aqamiri institute to raise funds for healthcare staff, patients battling COVID-19

TEHRAN – The Aqamiri Illumination Art Institute has launched a campaign to raise funds for the healthcare staff and patients battling with the COVID-19 in the country.

A collection of 1399 artworks created by the Aqamiri family and several other artists will be put on sale during the campaign ehsan.sepid.iran, the veteran miniaturist and illustrator Amir-Hushang Aqamiri, who is the director of the institute, said in an Instagram post.

Poems from the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam and Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh illuminated by Aqamiri are among the artworks on sale in the campaign.

He invited people to take part in the campaign and purchase the artworks to raise funds for the medical staff and the patients.

Also included is a gold-plated copy of the Holy Quran inscribed by calligrapher Ahmad Neyrizi during the 18th century and Aqamiri illuminated it over the past few years.

“I used to do some charity works in secret such as releasing prisoners and helping patients suffering from serious diseases, but this time I decided to make it public to encourage the youth to do more charity activities,” he added.

“Coronavirus taught us life is too short and the main value of mankind is to help others,” he said.

“Artists can accompany the medical staff and give them hope and tell them they are not alone and that people appreciate their hard works,” he concluded.

Photo: A selection of works by veteran miniaturist Amir-Hushang Aqamiri.

