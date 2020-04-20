Judiciary chief urges government to close corruption loopholes

TEHRAN - Judiciary Chief Seyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the government must rectify structures that lead to corruption.

“There is no use in saying that ‘termite of corruption’ has attacked parts of the country’s administrative system. The termites must be identified and countered,” he said in a meeting of the Supreme Judiciary Council.

He noted that the supervisory bodies are expected to fight corruption by detaining and countering the corrupt elements.

The remarks by the top judge came after the chief of the State Audit Court had said that 4.8 billion dollars is unaccounted for. However, the government has refused the claim.



NA/PA