FFIRI to provide ‘model contract’ for clubs

TEHRAN - Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) tries to found a solution to prevent the increase of contractual complaints against the Iranian clubs.

Financial problems, poor contract management, club officials’ reneging on their promises, and the power some agents seem to have on the Iranian football clubs, have led to the signing of unprofessional contracts and, as a result, lodging formal complaints by the foreign players and coaches against the Iranian teams at FIFA.

According to an FFIRI’s lawyer, there are more than 60 legal cases against the Iranian teams at FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, some of which have reached the voting stage, and the clubs are on alert, as reported by ISNA.

Many teams from the Iran Professional League (IPL), the First Division League, as well as the Iran Football Federation itself, are the cause of these disciplinary cases.

In most cases, they have exacerbated the situation by breaking the financial promises they made to the foreign players and coaches who have worked in Iran football.

In recent years, Iranian teams have been hit hard with the transfer bans handed out by FIFA.

However, they have not yet learned from these punishments, and the number of such cases has increased in different seasons.

Following this, the Iranian Football Federation has been trying to solve the problems of the teams by holding meetings since the new Acting Secretary General, Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, took office. And they have found effective ways to prevent the increase of the disciplinary cases of the teams.

Jamshid Noorshargh, head of the FFIRI Players’ Status Committee, said a "Model Contract" would be drafted within the framework of a professional and standard contract as well as following international law.

Drafting a model contract means that the Iranian football federation will reduce the number of clubs referrals to the disciplinary committees of FFIRI and FIFA by providing a grand model of a standard contract that includes the basic dos and don'ts during the cooperation of the parties.