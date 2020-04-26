Foreign investors invited to Qom tourism projects

TEHRAN – Qom tourism department welcomes foreign investors to participate in its tourism projects, provincial tourism official Hamid Yazdani said on Saturday, CHTN reported.

Referring to the foreign immigrants living in the province, he noted that encouraging foreign investors, currently living in Iran, to participate in ongoing or new tourism projects, is one of the department’s plans.

Although the tourist attractions have been on lockdown over coronavirus across the country, the province’s tourism sector is prepared to improve quickly after the crisis ends, he added.

The country’s second-holiest city after Mashhad, Qom is home to both the magnificent shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA) and the major religious madrasas (schools).

Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage at the holy shrine, the city is also a top destination for Shiite scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

ABU/MG