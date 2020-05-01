Qajar-era public bathhouse undergoes urgent restoration 

TEHRAN – Qajar-era (1789–1925) Khajegan public bathhouse in Semirom, central Isfahan province, underwent urgent restoration, provincial tourism chief Saeid Soleimanian said on Thursday, CHTN reported.

The restoration project aimed to repair and strengthen the bathhouse’s ceiling and walls, which were damaged by recent heavy rains, he added.

Located in south of Isfahan province, the small city of Semirom dates back to 700 BC. It is full of natural sights including waterfalls, caves, and springs as well as historical sites such as Khanali Watermill, Jame Mosque of Semirom, and early Islamic era cemetery.

