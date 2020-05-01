If Washington starts war, Tehran will decide its end, Rezaee warns

TEHRAN - Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaee has said the Islamic Republic will fire missiles at American bases across the region if the U.S. takes military actions against Iran in the Persian Gulf.

In an interview with Al Jazeera aired on Thursday, Rezaee dismissed as part of a propaganda campaign the U.S. president’s recent threat that the U.S. navy will fire at the IRGC boats in the Persian Gulf.

All American military bases across the region are under surveillance, he emphasized, warning the U.S. that if Iran’s “national security” is put in jeopardy, those bases will be hit with missiles.

According to Tasnim, Iran will never start a war with the U.S., Rezaee underlined, but made it clear that if Washington wages a war, it will be Tehran which decides when to end it.

He further said that a UN arms embargo on Iran is going to end soon, stressing that after lifting of the embargo, nobody could prevent Iran from purchasing conventional weapons.

The stances adopted by the U.S. and the European Union on the removal of the arms embargo are not binding and Iran will not heed them, secretary of the Expediency Council stressed.

He also criticized certain Arab states for paying ransom to the U.S., saying those countries oppose whatever plan and initiative proposed by Iran and insist on hostility toward the Islamic Republic.