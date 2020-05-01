Iran had warned U.S. to leave its theater: IRGC Navy

TEHRAN - Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, has said that Iran had warned the U.S. forces to leave its theater.

“They entered our area while it was announced to them that we wanted to conduct practice in this area. They seek to undermine security by taking such actions. So, we ordered them to leave the area,” he told Tasnim in an interview published on Friday.

He noted that the Iranian forces closely watch all the U.S. moves in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

U.S. Navy issued a statement on April 15 claiming that 11 Iranian IRGC boats had closed in on up to six U.S. naval vessels in the Persian Gulf “in dangerous and harassing approaches”.

The IRGC Navy issued a statement on April 19, calling the U.S. claims “fake”, likening them to some “Hollywood” scenarios.

The statement said Iran will respond firmly to any miscalculation of the U.S., advising Washington to avoid any adventurism in the Persian Gulf.

