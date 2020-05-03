34 ha park to be created in garrison in Tehran

TEHRAN – A plan has been approved by the Supreme Urban Planning Council of Tehran to create a 34-hectare park in the 06 garrison, head of the urban planning committee of the Tehran City Council has announced.

According to the memorandum of understanding signed between the Tehran Municipality and the Army, it was decided to liberate 70 percent (34 hectares) of the garrison area as public green space and make it available to the Tehrani citizens, Zahra Nejad-Bahram explained.

