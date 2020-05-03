Iran condemns any destabilizing action in Iraq

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned on Sunday any action in Iraq which weakens stability and peace in the country.

“Iran supports Iraq’s efforts in fighting terrorism and establishing peace and stability in this country and condemns any action that undermines peace in Iraq,” he said.

He also condemned Daesh terrorist attack on the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) which left at least 10 members of the group killed.

He described the terrorist action as “criminal”.

According to Press TV, the coordinated assault which took place in the cities of Mekeeshfa and Balad led to clashes between PMU forces and the Daesh terrorists on several fronts, the paramilitary group said on Saturday.

The PMU further said its fighters have now taken control of the situation, adding the Iraqi government has also sent reinforcements to supplement efforts and prepare for a possible retaliatory attack.

