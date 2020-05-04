Experts unanimous on appointing Iranian coach for volleyball team

TEHRAN – In a meeting held in Tehran’s Olympic Academy, the most experts were unanimous on appointing an Iranian coach for Iran National Volleyball Team.

Iran Volleyball Federation parted ways with Igor Kolakovic in late March following cancelation of 2020 Olympic Games due to the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Monday, Mohammadreza Davarzani, head of Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF), attended in a meeting along with volleyball coaches, experts and journalists for thinking together about finding the best replacement for the Montenegrin coach.

The coaches and experts believe that the Iranian coach has the potential to lead the team but it seems the top officials of the federation are reluctant to appoint an Iranian coach since the National Team are preparing to participate in the most prestigious event.

“It will be a great honor for us to appoint an Iranian coach for the national team but we are going to win a medal at the Olympics and should consider all aspects. We have to meet expectations,” Davarzani said.

Iran debuted in 2016 Olympic Games and finished in fifth place behind Brazil, Italy, the U.S. and Russia.

In Tokyo, Iran will meet Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela in Pool A, while Pool B consists of Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France, and Tunisia.