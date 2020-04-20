Meeting held on appointment of coach for Iran volleyball

TEHRAN - In an effort to find the best option for Iran national volleyball team, the officials of Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) came together on Monday.

In the meeting headed by President Mohammadreza Davarzani at the IRIVF’s headquarters, they discussed ways to find the best replacement for Igor Kolakovic.

The federation parted ways with the Montenegrin coach in late March following cancelation of 2020 Olympic Games due to the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We want to achieve the best possible results in the Olympics and we’ve come here to find the best option for the national team. The consultation will take place in the future,” Davarzani said.

The media reports suggest that the federation has been linked with the Italian coaches but Davarzani said the Iranian coaches also have equal chance of being named as the coach.

Iran debuted in 2016 Olympic Games and finished in fifth place behind Brazil, Italy, the U.S. and Russia.

In Tokyo, Iran will meet Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela in Pool A, while Pool B consists of Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France, and Tunisia.