I Miss Those Days

Journalism is a very sensitive job, particularly in our country, for one has to take many issues into consideration while working at a newspaper. Journalists grasp many opportunities to serve the nation. I believe that the current honorable Managing Director, Editor-in-Chief and the staff of the Tehran Times are committed to serve our nation through their hard work and professionalism.

I had the honor of joining the Tehran Times in 1975 first as a part-time editor when His Excellency Hojjatoleslam Mr. Morteza Sahebfosul was the Managing Director. After a short time, I was invited by His Excellency to join the paper as its Editor-in-Chief, which I accepted delightfully. Mr. Sahebfosul is one of the most efficient and committed managers I have ever worked with. He worked more than anybody else in the organization. He taught me several lessons through his deeds, though his words were as effective as his deeds because he never uttered a word before he had already practiced it. I remain indebted to him throughout my life. I also enjoyed working with his successor Mr. Abbas Salimi Namin. He is a professional journalist. He was a very serious manager and insisted on what he thought was necessary to publish for the public information. I learned much from him. I also had the honor of working with Mr. Parviz Esmaili. He was not only a good manager but also a very intimate friend. I really enjoyed working with him.

I am proud of having worked with all my colleagues and the staff of the time. If Tehran Times prospered when I was in charge, it was because of the keen interest of its managers and hard work and commitment of my colleagues. I am certainly responsible for the shortcomings of those days. It is pertinent here to remember two colleagues: The late Mr. Erfan Parviz, who was the executive editor when I was working there; and, the late Mr. Mojtaba Takin. He was a professional photographer, who loved his job. Unfortunately, he lost his life in a car accident (May their souls rest in peace).

The Tehran Times is very well promoting the cause of the nation in these hard days and I am sure will do so in the years to come.

I miss the days I was working at the Tehran Times.



