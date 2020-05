‘Germany blacklisted Hezbollah to serve Israel’s interests’

TEHRAN - Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, chairman of the Majlis Judicial and Legal Committee, has said that Germany blacklisted Lebanon’s Hezbollah to serve the interests of the Zionist regime of Israel.

He made the remarks in an interview with ISNA on Tuesday.

Germany announced on Thursday it has designated the Lebanese political group Hezbollah as a terror organization, banning all of its activities in the country and ordering raids on sites police say are linked to the group.

Police told CNN a number of properties in Berlin, Bremen, and North Rhine-Westphalia were searched early on Thursday. According to the police and the German Interior Ministry, four mosques and cultural associations were raided, as well as private homes of Hezbollah’s board members, treasurers, and tax advisers.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry summoned on Tuesday German Ambassador Georg Birgelen over Berlin’s decision.

Hadi Borhani, a professor at the University of Tehran, has said that Germany is very weak in the face of pressure by the Zionist regime of Israel.

“Israel’s lobbies in Germany are not powerful and influential. However, this country’s government is very weak in the face of Israel’s pressure because of incidents in the Second World War and gives in to the least pressure by Israel,” Borhani told IRNA in an interview published on Monday.

Borhani also noted that Hezbollah is a politically and militarily powerful group.

“Hezbollah has many capabilities and is powerful. The United States and Israel could not bring this group to knees militarily, and Hezbollah has become powerful politically and militarily. So, the Western powers make efforts to weaken Hezbollah through such pressure,” he pointed out.

Politicians and analysts unanimously believe that Berlin took such a decision to please Israel and the United States.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has said that Germany blacklisted Lebanon’s Hezbollah under the pressure of the United States.

“Despite being the first economic power among the European countries, Germany is weak from a political point of view and cannot resist the United States’ pressure,” Boroujerdi told IRNA in an interview published on Sunday.

He noted that Hezbollah is a part of Lebanon’s sovereignty and slammed Germany’s action in designating it as a terrorist organization.

“This action is not acceptable and the German government must apologize to the Lebanese government and people,” he said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the German government’s action, saying the move is in line with the objectives of Israel and the United States.

“The German government’s decision disrespects the Lebanese government and people because Hezbollah is an official and legitimate part of the country’s government and parliament and has always been an effective political party in stabilizing the country and is being supported by the Lebanese and regional people,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement on Thursday.

He noted that certain European countries take decisions without considering realities in the West Asia region.

Hezbollah has been a strong force against terrorist groups such as Daesh in (ISIS).

Mousavi noted that the German government must be accountable for the negative consequences of its decision on the fight against the terrorist groups in the region.

Writing on his Twitter page late on Friday, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani strongly criticized Germany, saying if it was not for the sacrifices of resistance groups such as Hezbollah, Daesh (ISIS) would have reached Europe.

“#ISIS did not reach Europe because it was stuck behind the walls of #Resistance,” Shamkhani said. “The mask fell down the face of terrorism supporters.”

Alireza Sheikh-Attar, a former Iranian ambassador to Germany, has said that Germany’s action was to satisfy the U.S. and the Zionist regime of Israel.

“What Germany has done is a gesture to satisfy the United State and the Zionist regime. The move is propagandistic because Hezbollah has no official and unofficial office in Germany,” he told ISNA in an interview published on Saturday.

