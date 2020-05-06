Iran tops list of countries accepting IAEA inspections in 2019

TEHRAN - Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations, has said that Iran tops the list of countries which accepted inspections of the International Atomic Energy Agency in 2019.

“Last year, the Islamic Republic received 21 percent of the entire visits that were made to various nuclear sites across the world by inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA),” Press TV quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

He was citing the IAEA’s 129-page 2019 Safeguards Implementation Report.

The country also received more than 90 percent of the visits that were paid by the inspectors to the 62 countries which have signed the Safeguards Agreement with the agency and its Additional Protocol, the ambassador explained.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s 2019 Safeguards Implementation Report shows that monitors continued receiving wide access to Iranian nuclear sites even as new questions arose over the completeness of the country’s declared atomic stockpile, according to the restricted document seen by Bloomberg.

“The agency continued to verify and monitor the nuclear-related commitments of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” read the 129-page report prepared for diplomats that accounts for resources spent on enforcing the landmark 2015 agreement among world powers.

IAEA monitors increased visits to nuclear sites more than a 10th last year, said the report, according to Bloomberg.

NA/PA