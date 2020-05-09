Iran volleyball weighing up Juan Cichello: report

TEHRAN – Local media have reported that Iran volleyball federation has opened negotiation with Argentine coach Juan Manuel Cichello.

Iran parted company with Igor Kolakovic in late March following cancelation of the 2020 Olympic Games due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Now, the Iranian federation is reportedly weighing up the candidates.

“I like Iran and I’ve always helped them to make their dreams come true,” Cichello said.

“I know the Iranians are aiming a medal at Olympics this time. I will definitely think about their bid but no one has contacted me yet,” the former Qatar coach added.

Cichello has worked in Iran national team in two stints and has also coached Iran U23 volleyball team.

The 45-year-old coach has most recently worked as head coach of Italian team Emma Villas Volley.

Iran volleyball team are drawn with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela in Pool A at the Olympic Games.

Pool B consists of Brazil, USA, Russia, Argentina, France, and Tunisia.