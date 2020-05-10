Dashtestan to launch stone museum 

TEHRAN – A stone museum in the city of Dashtestan, southwestern province of Bushehr, will be launched in the near future, a provincial tourism official has said.

The museum will be established at the Borazjan Moshir al-Molk Caravanserai, a historical site dating back to Qajar era (1789–1925), Yadollah Zekavatzadeh said, CHTN reported on Sunday.

About 40 pieces of moveable stones, previously discovered in various excavations, will go on display at the Dashtestan Stone Museum, he added.

The stones including parts of lower and upper millstones, base of a fire pit, tombstones and stone columns mostly date from the Achaemenid-era (550-330 BC) and Islamic era.

In addition to displaying the objects, the museum will prevent them from being eroded and destroyed, he concluded.

The Achaemenid [Persian] Empire was the largest and most durable empire of its time. The empire stretched from Ethiopia, through Egypt, to Greece, to Anatolia (modern Turkey), Central Asia and to India.

Building activity was extensive during the height of the empire, and of the several Achaemenian capitals, the ruins at Pasargadae and at Persepolis are probably the most outstanding. Achaemenian sculptured reliefs and a great number of smaller art objects present a remarkably unified style for the period. Metalwork, especially in gold, was highly developed, and a variety of carefully executed examples survive.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian and Sassanid eras, Bushehr Province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

ABU/MG