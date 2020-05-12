Government’s role in oil products distribution should be reduced: Zanganeh

TEHRAN - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has ordered the review of measures for reducing the government's authority in storage, transportation, and distribution of gasoline and gas oil used by the transportation sector, Shana reported on Tuesday.

In a letter to one of his advisors, Mohammadreza Moqadam, on Sunday, Zanganeh underlined balanced development of fuel distribution companies, providing the necessary conditions for equal delivery of fuel from distribution storages to all stations, transfer of air refueling services to the competent private sector, reducing bureaucracy, improving productivity and efficiency of fuel supply chain as some of the goals of this decision.

As reported, Moqadam has been tasked to conduct the necessary research in collaboration with the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) considering all the aspects and sensitivities of the mentioned issues, and report back to the minister.

As a subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company was established in March 1991 and undertook to perform all operations relating to the refining and distribution of oil products.

Although NIORDC was formed in the 1990s, the company has actually inherited 90 years of Iran’s oil industries' experiences in the fields of refining, transfer, and distribution of oil products, as well as, engineering and construction of installations of oil industries.

EF/MA