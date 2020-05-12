Zarif says Trump admin has proven no one can trust negotiation with U.S.

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that the United States’ administration must revise its behavior and stop inventing pretexts.

“All the world has come to the conclusion that if they reach any agreement with the United States, it [the U.S. administration] may violate it. The current administration of the United States must revise its behavior instead of making pretext,” Zarif told reporters.

He also said that there is no negotiation between Iran and the U.S.

“The United States proved no one can trust negotiating with it and the result of the talks,” noted the chief diplomat.

In a violation of Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 nuclear agreement, U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the agreement, officially known as the JCPOA, in May 2018 and imposed the toughest ever sanctions in history on Iran.

Trump has been repeatedly calling for dialogue with Iran.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in January 2019 that there will be no negotiations between Iran and the U.S. at any level.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that Washington seeks to impose its “imprudent demands” through negotiations and does not seek to find a fair and just solution.

NA/PA