Qadr nights being observed under health protocols

Communal praying and recitations of the Holy Quran are being held across the country during Qadr nights - the 19th, 21st, and 23rd of the holy month of Ramadan falls on May 13th, 15th, and 17th this year – observing health protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The last 10 days of Ramadan are especially important because the Quran was revealed in this month on Laylat al-Qadr (Qadr Night).

The 21st of Ramadan marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia Imam. Tehran Times/Mohammad Khodabakhsh