Court in Iran sentences Fariba Adelkhah to 6 years in prison

TEHRAN - A court in Iran has sentenced Fariba Adelkhah, a senior research fellow at Sciences Po University in Paris, to six years in prison on national security charges.

According to Adelkhah’s lawyer, she was sentenced to five years in jail for “gathering and conspiring against national security,” as well as one year for “propaganda against the Islamic Republic”.

“We have appealed and if accepted, the sentence will drop to five years,” lawyer Saeid Dehghan told the Reuters news agency.

Adelkhah, a 60-year-old anthropologist and researcher at Sciences Po’s Center for International Studies (CERI) in Paris, was reportedly arrested in June 2019 on charges of espionage.

