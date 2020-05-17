Iranian parliamentary committee enumerates steps needed to counter Israel’s anti-human moves

TEHRAN – The Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign policy Committee on Saturday approved a plan to counter Israel’s hostile moves against peace and security.

The ratification came a few days after Iranian lawmakers approved the double-urgency of a motion which would obligate the Iranian government to take certain measures against the hostile measures of the Israeli regime. No parliamentarian voiced any opposition to the motion, therefore its “double-urgency” was approved unanimously.

Speaking after the parliamentary committee meeting, MP Hossein Naqavi Hossein said according to the plan all state bodies are obliged to use all regional and international capacities to counter the “hostile moves of the Zionist regime”.

Hosseini, who acts as the parliamentary committee spokesman, enumerated Israel’s hostile acts as starting wars, doing terrorist acts, blockading people, building settlements, displacing Palestinians, occupying other countries’ lands, such the Golan Heights.

Following is main ratifications of the parliamentary committee:

The Majlis (Parliament) support Palestinians with Quds as their capital.

The government is obliged to fully back the “oppressed Palestinian people”.

Using any hard or soft product from a company which has a branch in Israel is banned in the country.

Any cooperation or espionage in favor of the Zionist regime is considered as an example of Moharabeh (enmity against God) and corrupt on the earth.

Any kind of cooperation, interaction and political agreement with institutions or official and unofficial persons aligned to Israel is forbidden.

From next month the entry of all Zionist regime’s nationals - including real and legal entities - to Iran is banned.

Accordingly, the visit of Iranian nationals to the occupied Palestinian territories is forbidden.

The national general prosecutor, through cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and legal department of the president, is tasked to take action in defense of the Palestinian by filing complaints, trying and punishing the criminals of the Zionist regime by tapping the capacities of local and foreign bodies.

From next month the Foreign Ministry is tasked to follow the national referendum in Palestine which have been registered at the United Nations.

The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance is also tasked to help produce films to reveal the anti-human crimes of the Zionist regime.

PA/NA