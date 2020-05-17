Commodities worth $595m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 530,783 tons of commodities valued at $595 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

According to a report released by the IME International Affairs and Public Relations Department, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 93,142 tons of various products worth $249 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 81,314 tons of steel, 5,320 tons of copper, 6,180 tons of aluminum, 160 tons of zinc, 150 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 18 tons of precious metal concentrates as well as 38 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 437,563 tons of different commodities with a total value of $367 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 157,894 tons of bitumen, 104,000 tons of VB feed stock, 79,796 tons of polymer products, 37,000 tons of lube cut oil, 33,692 tons of chemical products, 3,642 tons of base oil, 6,000 tons of slaps waxes, 2,214 tons of insulation as well as 13,325 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, the side market of the IME experienced trading of 78 tons of metal scrape.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

On April 21, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the market's new outlook plan, which depicts IME's development roadmap until the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (March 20205-March 2026). Materializing the slogan of this Iranian year, which is “Surge in Production” is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and it is, in fact, the strategic approach of the outlook plan.

MA/MA