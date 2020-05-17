National museum accessible online for hearing impaired 

TEHRAN – The National Museum of Iran has launched virtual tours for hearing impaired visitors.

A number of short videos have been produced to tell the story of the thousand years of human culture in Iran on the basis of the museum’s collections to the hearing-impaired visitors, with the presence of a tour guide and in sign language, public relations department of the museum announced on Sunday.

During Persian New Year (Noruz) holidays in late March, the museum arranged online visits to make the best use of the museum during the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced authorities to shut doors of all museums and historical sites across the country.

Some 10,000 people explored centuries-old objects at the museum at the time, which made the museum to extend its online visits and to launch virtual tours of its joint exhibitions showcasing loaned objects.

The museum is somewhat chockfull of priceless relics that represent various eras of the country’s rich history. Its structure was completed in 1928 based on the design by French architect André Godard who was also an archaeologist and historian of French and Middle Eastern Art.

ABU/MG

