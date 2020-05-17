AFC Instagram account reflects on Footshal in Iran

TEHRAN – Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Instagram account has posted the pictures of Footshal in northern Iran.

Footshal is a type of football played between two teams of nine players on a muddy field.

The size of the field is 50 meters long and 25 meters wide.

Footshal derives from Football and Shalizar (paddy field) and is played in Iran northern provinces Gilan and Mazandaran.

Footshal is very popular in north of Iran.

Photo: Mojtaba Mohammadi