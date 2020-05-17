Iranian culture minister offers congratulations on Khayyam Day 

TEHRAN – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi commemorated the Persian poet Omar Khayyam Neyshaburi on Sunday by extending congratulations on Khayyam Day.

“In the starry sky of the history of Iranian civilization and thoughts, Khayyam Neyshaburi is a familiar name for the people of Iran and seven continents,” Salehi said in a message published by his office.

“If not the primary one, Khayyam at least is one of the symbols representing the genuine Iranian identity, culture and thoughts across the world,” he added.

“The annual commemoration of Khayyam is a good opportunity for us to raise our knowledge of Khayyam’s ideology, which is necessary for the modern world in the present situation and the post-corona world,” Salehi stated.

Omar Khayyam Neyshaburi was commemorated during online meetings during Khayyam Day, which fell on May 17 this year.

Khayyam scholars Hassan Nazarian and Hamid Khademi reviewed works written by the great poet during an online meeting organized on Monday by the Neyshabur Office of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

Some Seljuk historical sites in Khayyam’s hometown of Neyshabur were discussed by Marzieh Khanqoli as part of the celebration for the day.

The University of Neyshabur also held a webinar on Monday along with Majdeddin Keivani, Majid Mirza-Vaziri, Mohammad Baqeri, Hassan Sadeqi and several other Khayyam experts.

Khayyam is chiefly known to English-speaking readers through a translation of a collection of his quatrains in the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam by the English writer Edward FitzGerald.

Photo: People visit the tomb of the Persian poet Omar Khayyam in the northeastern Iranian town of Neyshabur in an undated photo.

