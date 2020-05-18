Iran Professional League to resume on June 11

TEHRAN - The Iran Professional League will resume on June 11, the Iran Football League Organization announced on Sunday.

All sports activities in Iran were suspended on March 11, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The season was halted with nine rounds remaining.

On Saturday, Iran President Hassan Rouhani said that the competition will resume under the terms of a strict health protocol.

“The football leagues will restart after the holy month of Ramadan but the competitions must be played behind closed doors,” Rouhani said.

According to the announcement, the teams will start their training on Saturday and the competition will resume on June 11.

Persepolis were leading the standings on 47 points with Sepahan and Tractor 10 behind.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran surpassed 6,988 on Sunday, while nearly 94,464 positive cases have recovered from the disease.