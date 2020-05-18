Qajar-era Tekkiyeh to undergo urgent restoration

TEHRAN – Bagh Sheikh Tekkiyeh, a Qajar-era (1794–1925) place for gathering of mourners in Saveh, central province of Markazi, will undergo urgent rehabilitation works in the near future, provincial tourism chief Reza Ayaz said, CHTN reported on Monday.

The Tekkiyeh is located in the historical village of Bagh Sheikh, which also includes a cistern and a caravanserai, dating back to the Zand dynasty (1751-1794).

With grief-stricken hearts, millions of the faithful across Iran along with their fellow Shia Muslims worldwide hold massive mourning ceremonies in the lunar month of Muharram to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

During that month, apart from mosques, each neighborhood sets up its own establishment for the ceremonial processions of the month known as Tekyeh (or Tekkiyeh), which are venues for gathering of mourners known as ‘heyat’ (literally meaning group or delegation) who cherish the courage of Imam Hussein (AS) and his 72 loyal companions who were all martyred in the battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Tekkiyeh (stemming from the word eteka, meaning backup or reliable) was historically a staying place for visiting pilgrims and dervishes who relied on the goodness of the benefactors for daily sustenance.

Today Tekkiyehs, however, are specific locations for mourners who meet and participate in religious gathering after which they head out on the streets in groups known as dasteh (literally meaning cluster) to parade a dramatic mourning.

Tekkiyeh is also a place for performing tazieh, a passion play inspired by historical and religious narrations, and Sineh-Zani [beating the chest] ceremonies.

Tazieh, which recounts religious events, historical and mythical stories and folk tales, was registered on UNESCO’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November 2010.

ABU/MG