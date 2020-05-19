Alireza Qorbani, world musicians release Sadi-inspired music video in pandemic 

TEHRAN – A music video inspired by Persian poet Sadi’s famous poem “The Sons of Adam Are Limbs of Each Other” has been released with the voice of Iranian vocalist Alireza Qorbani in collaboration with several Italian singers and overseas musicians during the pandemic.

The music video has been released to promote the message of peace and friendship, the Italian theater and cinema actress Pamela Villoresi has said in an introduction to the music video.

Composed and arranged by Iranian musician Pejman Tadayon, the project was initiated by the Biondo Theatre in the Italian city of Palermo, and was recorded on cellphones at home during the pandemic.

Italian singers Tony Bungaro and Barbara Eramo have collaborated with Qorbani in this project.

Violinists Dahl ah Lee from South Korea and Linda Bull from Australia, saxophonist Javier Girotto from Argentina and violoncellist Dagmar Bathmann from Germany are among the musicians collaborating on the project.

Other musicians are from France, India, Senegal and Spain.

The singers perform the following poem of Sadi’s in Persian in the music video.

“The sons of Adam are limbs of each other

Having been created of one essence.

When the calamity of time afflicts one limb

The other limbs cannot remain at rest.

If thou hast no sympathy for the troubles of others

Thou art unworthy to be called by the name of a man.”

Qorbani has collaborated with numerous musicians during concerts around the world. He gave a concert at WOMEX – the World Music Expo in October 2017.

Composer Saman Samimi, tar player Milad Mohammadi and percussionist Hossein Zahavi accompanied him in the performance.

Music ensembles from Ukraine, Greece, India, Colombia, Sweden, Germany, the U.S., France and several other countries also gave performances at the expo.

Photo: Vocalist Alireza Qorbani acknowledges the audience after his performance in Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on March 14, 2016. (Tasnim/Mohammad Delkesh)

RM/MMS/YAW